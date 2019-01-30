SMU will be without forward Jarrey Foster against Wichita State Wednesday night as the senior continues to recover from a knee injury, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Foster suffered the injury just minutes into SMU's game against Houston two weeks ago. Since then, he's missed both of the Mustangs' games. The team has split the two games it has played without Foster this month.

Tim Jankovich said Monday night in his radio show that Foster did not injure his ACL, but didn't go into more detail about the injury, noting the timeline for his return is unclear.

Foster tore his ACL for the second time last season in Wichita. The injury held him out for the remainder of the season. He returned to action against Lamar on Nov. 27. In 11 games he was averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds. SMU was 8-2 in games in which he was healthy.

Wichita is 8-11 and has lost seven of its last eight games. Its only conference win is over UCF.

Tip off is at 8 P.M. and will the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.