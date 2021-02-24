SMU the latest to offer physical West Texas LB/DE Kyler Jordan
A two-time defensive MVP in his district, Lubbock-Cooper's Kyler Jordan spoke to The HillTopics about his new SMU offer.
Lubbock-Cooper High School defender Kyler Jordan is a quarterback's nightmare. He's a nice guy off the field, a legit terror on it.
At 6-2 and 240 pounds, Jordan plays the game with a level of fury that appreciated by college football coaches nationwide. His play has been rewarded with back-to-back UIL District 3-5A Division II Defensive MVP accolades.
