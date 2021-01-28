Same teams from Tuesday night. Another exciting finish.

Different result.

Barely.

What originally looked like a runaway victory early for SMU turned into a close affair for SMU as it faced Memphis for the second time in three days. The Mustangs were looking to avenge a four-point loss on Tuesday and left Moody Coliseum with a 67-65 win Thursday night.

It was a major scare for the Mustangs (9-3, 5-3 in AAC), as they led by as many as 16 in the second half but watched a never-say-die Memphis team fight back throughout the half. The Tigers (9-6, 5-3) showed heart, but in the end, the Mustangs scored a key win in a competitive conference race.

SMU opened with the game's first seven points and led, 12-2, seven minutes into the first half. The Mustangs held a double-digit lead, 27-17, after a Feron Hunt dunk at the 2:56 mark of the half.

SMU led, 33-23, at halftime and extended its lead to 16 on a Hunt bucket with 11:56 remaining. But the Mustangs went ice cold from the field, missing nine consecutive shots in a 7 1/2-minute span.

Meanwhile, Memphis cut SMU's lead to 56-55 after a 3-pointer by Landers Nolley II with 4:41 left. The Tigers capped a 21-4 run with an alley-oop from Alex Lomax to DeAndre Williams, giving them a 59-58 edge and their first lead of the game.

Yor Anei hit two free throws with 1:17 left to give SMU a 65-64 lead. Emmanuel Bandoumel added two more free throws with 31.6 seconds on the clock. Memphis had a chance to tie the game with 3.6 seconds left, as Boogie Ellis was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Tyson Jolly.

Ellis, however, made the first free throw but missed the second and the third attempts. Memphis managed to force a jump-ball tie with 1.3 seconds and had the possession in its favor. But Jolly forced a turnover on the inbound play, resulting in the final buzzer sounding and the Mustangs escaping with a victory.

Hunt had 17 points and five rebounds for SMU -- which played without guard Darius McNeill, who is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Bandoumel had 15 points, and Ethan Chargois had 13. Kendric Davis, who struggled offensively against Memphis on Tuesday, only had six points on 2-of-13 shooting, but also had eight assists and four rebounds.

Nolley had 19 points and Williams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.

SMU now prepares for a big Sunday clash, as it faces the Houston Cougars on the road. That game is set for a noon tipoff at the Fertitta Center in Houston.