The SMU men's basketball team watched Tulsa rally Wednesday night, but in the books, a win will be a win.

The Mustangs left the Reynolds Center with a 65-63 victory over the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday. It was a game where the Mustangs (10-4, 6-4 in AAC) once led by 17 with 6:21 left in the game but saw Tulsa outscore them, 20-5, in the final six minutes.

Still, SMU managed to escape with a win and keep itself on the outskirts of an AAC championship opportunity. No. 5 Houston was upset by East Carolina on Wednesday, meaning the Mustangs are now two games behind the Cougars for first place.

Tulsa's Austin Richie was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.6 seconds left, and all three free throws would have tied the game. Archie, however, missed the first attempt and purposely missed the third attempt, but SMU's Feron Hunt grabbed the rebound to seal the victory.

SMU saw its leading scorer and the AAC's assists leader, Kendric Davis, return to regular form offensively. After a three-game slump, Davis finished with a strong double-double, 22 points and 10 assists. He made 10 of 18 shots and also had four rebounds in the win.

Hunt earned his fifth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He made 4 of 5 from the floor.

Curtis Haywood II led Tulsa with 18 points and five rebounds. Tulsa's leading scorer and rebounder for the season, Brandon Rachal, had 15 points and five boards.

SMU's game Saturday against South Florida was moved to Feb. 20 because of COVID-19 issues within the South Florida program. The Mustangs won't return to action again until Monday, when they travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to face East Carolina.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.