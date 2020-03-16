News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 08:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

SMU still of high interest for national top-150 player Wade Taylor

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

As a four-star point guard, Lancaster's Wade Taylor is receiving interest from several schools. With SMU being close, playing in front of a home audience is something to consider.

Wade Taylor was offered by SMU before his sophomore season.
Wade Taylor was offered by SMU before his sophomore season.

For Lancaster, Texas, point guard Wade Taylor, this was supposed to be the Monday where he returned to school as a 2020 state champion. This was supposed to have been the Monday after the biggest weekend of the Lancaster High School boys basketball team's storied season.

Unfortunately, the Tigers -- and the rest of the teams at the UIL state tournament -- are in limbo after the tournament was suspended until further notice with concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading globally. When the 36-1 Tigers will face Fort Bend Hightower (33-5) in a Class 5A state semifinal is still to be determined.

So for now, Taylor's dreams of being a state champion, while not dashed, are still something he thinks about. And while basketball -- and sports, in general -- is on a hiatus, he said he still is working to be the best player possible.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}