For Lancaster, Texas, point guard Wade Taylor, this was supposed to be the Monday where he returned to school as a 2020 state champion. This was supposed to have been the Monday after the biggest weekend of the Lancaster High School boys basketball team's storied season.

Unfortunately, the Tigers -- and the rest of the teams at the UIL state tournament -- are in limbo after the tournament was suspended until further notice with concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading globally. When the 36-1 Tigers will face Fort Bend Hightower (33-5) in a Class 5A state semifinal is still to be determined.

So for now, Taylor's dreams of being a state champion, while not dashed, are still something he thinks about. And while basketball -- and sports, in general -- is on a hiatus, he said he still is working to be the best player possible.