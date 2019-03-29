SMU still in the mix for 2021 OL Tommy Brockermeyer
For Tommy Brockermeyer, SMU football is a family affair. His father, Blake Brockermeyer, played nine years in the NFL and now is on staff at SMU. That's why SMU is still in the mix for the 2021 off...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news