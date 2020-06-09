Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial three-star offensive lineman Ezra Oyetade was asked about his communication level with SMU. His response came in two words.

"Very heavy," he told The HillTopics.

A good sign for SMU fans, as Oyetade is a Texas top-100 athlete with more than 25 offers. He's someone who can play everywhere on the offensive line but projected to be a center at the next level.