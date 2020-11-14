TULSA, Okla. -- It needed a fast start. After trailing at the half last week and needing a fast start to the second half in order to pull out the win, SMU entered its matchup with Tulsa wanting to get that fast start much, much earlier.

It got that fast start. SMU capitalized on two, early Tulsa miscues to jump out to an early 14-0 lead. That lead grew to 21-0 early in the second quarter and 24-7 by the half.

The game completely flipped when the second half started, as Tulsa was able to find some rhythm on offense and completely shut down the SMU offense. SMU nursed the lead in the second half, stopping Tulsa a number of times to protect the lead.

However, the offense could not sustain anything and the defense was asked to carry the load in the second half one too many times. Driving into the wind with 2:11 left in the game, quarterback Shane Buechele threw right into the hands of linebacker Zaven Collins' hands.

"It was tough conditions to be able to throw the ball," head coach Sonny Dykes said. "It certainly wasn't ideal. We got to find a way to move the ball regardless of the conditions. [Tulsa] moved the ball, we didn't."



In the end, it was a 28-24 comeback win for Tulsa, exacting revenge after losing a big lead last year in Dallas.

It was a chance for SMU, which is now 7-2 and 4-2 in American Athletic Conference play, to leap frog Tulsa for sole possession of second place and staring at a potential rematch with Cincinnati for the conference championship. And with two games left on the schedule, the likelihood of getting to that game is very slim with SMU needing to win out and either Tulsa or Cincinnati needing to lose out.





