SMU signs 2019 G Charles Smith IV
Cal's loss is SMU's gain.
Just weeks after it plucked guard Darius McNeil from the Golden Bears, SMU signed 3-star guard and former Cal pledge Charles Smith IV.
Smith announced the news in a Twitter post Wednesday.
🔵🔴‼️110% COMMITTED‼️🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/YypF8sfV6y— Charles (@C4_is_explosive) May 1, 2019
Tim Jankovich had high praises for the 3-star guard.
"We are ecstatic to welcome Charles to our program. He is a tremendous young man that comes from a great family. He is a knockdown shooter with exceptional athleticism & great size at the guard position. His work ethic & ability are a strong formula for success." - Tim Jankovich pic.twitter.com/YHGVbsB6iK— SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) May 2, 2019
He will boost a backcourt that has been decimated by graduation.