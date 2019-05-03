News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 22:04:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

SMU signs 2019 G Charles Smith IV

Wrldrkhxltrdshwzxxt2
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

Cal's loss is SMU's gain.

Just weeks after it plucked guard Darius McNeil from the Golden Bears, SMU signed 3-star guard and former Cal pledge Charles Smith IV.

Smith announced the news in a Twitter post Wednesday.

Tim Jankovich had high praises for the 3-star guard.

He will boost a backcourt that has been decimated by graduation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}