A second member of the SMU men's basketball team in as many days has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Per sources, guard Charles Smith IV is leaving SMU. Arguably the Mustangs' best perimeter shooter, Smith averaged 5.2 points and 1.4 rebounds off the bench.

Smith played in all 17 games but averaged only 14.8 minutes per contest. He shot 48% from the field and ranked second in the American Athletic Conference in 3-point field goal percentages, connecting on 44.7% of his shots from deep. Only Temple's Brendan Barry (45.3%) had a better average.

Smith joins guard Darius McNeill as SMU players who have hit the transfer portal. McNeill entered on Tuesday.

Smith, from Atlanta, was a consensus top 50 performer at the Pangos All-American Camp in high school.