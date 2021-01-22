COVID-19 has been SMU's biggest competitor -- and every other college basketball team's biggest competitor -- this season. The Mustangs haven't played a game in 11 days -- and only three games this calendar year -- and have have their last three games postponed because of the coronavirus.

SMU hopes to return to action Saturday, as they travel to Orlando, Florida, to play UCF. Of all the teams in the American Athletic Conference, the Knights could be the ultimate enigma.