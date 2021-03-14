SMU didn't win the AAC Tournament but was one of two teams from the conference selected to compete in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), which will tip off Wednesday and run through March 28 in Frisco and Denton.

SMU (11-5) is a No. 3 seed in its draw of the 16-team tournament and will face No. 2 seed Boise State (18-8) in a Thursday matchup at Comerica Center in Frisco. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

The Mustangs will join Memphis as an AAC representative. Memphis is ranked a No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Dayton on Saturday at UNT Coliseum in Denton. SMU and Memphis could meet up in the tournament quarterfinals on March 25.

The semifinals will take place March 27 at Comerica Center. The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 28 at Comerica Center, with the third-place game set following the championship game at 2 p.m.