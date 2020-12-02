UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- Three home games. Three big wins.

SMU took care of business Wednesday night, dominating Houston Baptist, 102-75, at Moody Coliseum to improve to 3-0 on the season and close out a productive home stand. The 102 points were the most the Mustangs have scored since they put up 103 against Memphis in March of 2017.

Houston Baptist fell to 0-3 on the season. Five Mustangs finished in double figures, and Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt each had double-doubles. Davis had 20 points, 13 assists and six steals, while Hunt had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Chargois nearly missed a double-double, finishing with 20 points and nine rebounds.

SMU led, 9-0, by the first three minutes of the game, but HBU used long-range shooting to keep the game close. The Huskies made eight 3-pointers in the first half and used the shooting to go back and forth with the Mustangs.

Houston Baptist tied the game twice in the first half -- 20-20 and 31-31 -- but could never take the lead. SMU led, 49-44 at the half.

The second half, however, belonged to the Mustangs, who scored 53 points in the final 20 minutes. At the 17-minute mark of the half, Emmanuel Bandoumel hit a 3-pointer to give SMU a double-digit lead.

Defensive intensity picked up for the Mustangs, as well. The Huskies only had 31 second-half points (15 of those coming in the final six minutes), and SMU didn't allow an HBU 3-pointer until the 5:53 mark of the second half.

Darius McNeill, playing in his second college basketball game since March of 2019, finished with 13 points for the Mustangs. Bandoumel added 12 in the win.

SMU shot 49% from the field for the game, but it was the 58% shooting in the second half that helped in victory. HBU only shot 27% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

SMU now will travel to Ohio to take on Atlantic 10 opponent Dayton Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.





Vanderbilt game canceled: Shortly after Wednesday's game, SMU announced its Dec. 8 against Vanderbilt has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns within the Vanderbilt program.

The game was to be the second part of a home-and-home series, as the Mustangs traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, last season. That series now will be moved to the 2021-22 season.