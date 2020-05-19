SMU's offer to 2022 LB Trevell Johnson coupled shock value with talent
Trevell Johnson's offer list is slowly building, but what will always stand out is how he felt after SMU was the first school to offer.
When Arlington, Texas, 2022 linebacker Trevell Johnson got the call that he was being offered by SMU, he found it almost hard to believe.
He had been to the opening day of spring practice after being invited by director of recruiting relations and community engagement Scott Nady. But even to Johnson, an offer seemed far-fetched.
Ask him today, and it still feels unreal. Getting the call in March that SMU offered will forever be memorable -- especially with SMU being his first offer.
