New defensive line coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe now has been with the SMU staff for a few weeks, and he's becoming more and more acclimated to the environment each day. The former Kansas linebackers coach is excited for next month, as SMU will kick off spring football practice.

In his short span on the Hilltop, Uzo-Diribe has noticed a lot with his defensive linemen. There's a collective hunger with the group that is infectious.