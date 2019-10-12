The SMU football team has reached the halfway mark of its season, and few outside the locker room would have predicted the team to open up with a 6-0 record.

Even fewer would have predicted the team to be ranked No. 21 in the country. And that ranking could increase by Sunday if pollsters reward SMU for whatever happens after Saturday with the Mustangs idle.

The success of the program has caught the attention of quite a few recruits in the 2020 class. SMU is looking to build its class, as it currently has 10 players committed. There is still plenty of room for the Mustangs to add key players -- particularly skill- position players, as six of the 10 commits are offensive linemen.

