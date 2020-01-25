Today, on paper, starts the biggest stretch of the 2019-20 season for the SMU men's basketball team. The Mustangs will begin a two-game road trip today at Memphis, then head to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

That being the biggest stretch is according to optics. And perhaps past results and future expectations. Memphis was picked tied for first and Cincinnati was picked third in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

To the SMU locker room, however, the two-game stretch is nothing more than just that -- another back-to-back road-game scenario.