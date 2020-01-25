News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 08:28:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

SMU ready for Memphis, identifying stretch as just another 2 games

Isaiah Mike and the SMU Mustangs will face Memphis today and Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Isaiah Mike and the SMU Mustangs will face Memphis today and Cincinnati on Tuesday. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The Mustangs know their upcoming opponents, but they aren't going to be too high or too low for the matchups.

Today, on paper, starts the biggest stretch of the 2019-20 season for the SMU men's basketball team. The Mustangs will begin a two-game road trip today at Memphis, then head to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

That being the biggest stretch is according to optics. And perhaps past results and future expectations. Memphis was picked tied for first and Cincinnati was picked third in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

To the SMU locker room, however, the two-game stretch is nothing more than just that -- another back-to-back road-game scenario.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}