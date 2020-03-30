With COVID-19 having global effects, the NCAA has waived its rules of athletes using their name or likeness for crowdfunding efforts regarding any assistance in fighting the pandemic. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, started a GoFundMe campaign last week.

On Monday, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele publicly joined the effort. Buechele, along with his girlfriend, Paige Vasquez, established a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to raise $50,000 for COVID-19 relief.

"Dallas is home, and we want to give back to the city that has given so much to us," the GoFundMe page reads. "Our hope is that we can show the City of Dallas that we are listening, we care and we are here.

"Your contributions will help us make that statement. This donation is coming from ALL OF US."

Per the page, all funds raised will be donated to the City of Dallas Emergency Assistance Fund, which currently is set up to aid COVID-19 relief. From there, the money will be distributed to various 501 (c)(3) nonprofits in the effort of assistance.

Earlier this month, Buechele was a part of an SMU football initiative that sent a message via social media praising essential workers in and around the Dallas area. Buechele joined defensive back Brandon Stephens in that.