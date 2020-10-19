Before last Friday's game against Prestonwood Christian Academy, SMU quarterback commit Preston Stone, representing Parish Episcopal School, had his share of both flashbacks and foreshadowing.

Prior to the game, Senior Day at Parish, Stone was reminded how the Panthers had never beaten Prestonwood at home. The four-star quarterback also thought about his freshman season, where, against Prestonwood in 2017, he was knocked out of the game on his second drive.