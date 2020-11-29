Even when new SMU commitment Roderick Daniels Jr. originally announced his plans to play college football at Baylor, SMU quarterback pledge Preston Stone never lost hope.

Stone, like many other commits, fans and everyone in between associated with the Mustangs, kept his eyes on Daniels, a three-star receiver who should find a comfortable home in SMU's prolific offense as a slot and possibly a special teams returner. Daniels committed to Baylor in May, but there was something in Stone that made him believe Daniels would end up a little closer to home.

He was right.