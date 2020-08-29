Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the most recognizable players in the NFL. He's a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

So when Donald gives positive feedback about a rookie player, the words go a long way -- and they mean a lot.

In an interview with Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Donald spoke highly of SMU product Xavier Jones, a rookie running back looking to make the team as an undrafted free agent. Donald told Jackson that Jones' collective during the Rams' second and final preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon really stood out.

Jones ran well and caught passes. Jackson reported that Jones had a five-yard run, as well as a six-yard catch.