SMU product Xavier Jones getting praise in Rams camp from Pro Bowl DT
Xavier Jones, an undrafted free agent, is hoping positive words from one of the NFL's top defenders can help to land a spot with the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the most recognizable players in the NFL. He's a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
So when Donald gives positive feedback about a rookie player, the words go a long way -- and they mean a lot.
In an interview with Stu Jackson of TheRams.com, Donald spoke highly of SMU product Xavier Jones, a rookie running back looking to make the team as an undrafted free agent. Donald told Jackson that Jones' collective during the Rams' second and final preseason scrimmage Saturday afternoon really stood out.
Jones ran well and caught passes. Jackson reported that Jones had a five-yard run, as well as a six-yard catch.
I asked Rams DT Aaron Donald which players have stood out to him as far as making plays during the two scrimmages, and he said ILB Micah Kiser and RB Xavier Jones.— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 29, 2020
Jones is hoping to make the team after an outstanding senior year at SMU. It was a 2019 season where Jones set the single-season rushing touchdowns record for the Mustangs with 23, surpassing the great Eric Dickerson.
A 5-11, 208-pound rookie, Jones is one of five running backs in the Rams' camp, according to their current roster. He's competing for a roster spot with fellow rookie running back Cam Akers, as well as veterans Malcolm Kelly, Darrell Henderson Jr. and John Kelly.