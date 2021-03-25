As SMU prepares for today's pro day, here are a few things to keep an eye on with the participating athletes.

SMU Football will host its 2021 pro day today on campus. Per SMU, because of COVID-19 protocol, all pro day activities are closed to members of the media, as well as the general public. There are a few storylines, however, that today's event brings to the table. Here are five things to keep an eye on.

Shane Buechele (Rob Graham)

Buechele's resume builder Clemson's Trevor Lawrence. Ohio State's Justin Fields. BYU's Zach Wilson. North Dakota State's Trey Lance. Alabama's Mac Jones. All five of these quarterbacks are expected to be selected in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. Look at today as the best audition opportunity for Shane Buechele -- the ultimate opportunity to impress those who can say he deserves to be mentioned among the elite. Buechele is coming off a 2020 season where he threw for 3,095 yards and 23 touchdowns. For his college career -- which included three seasons at Texas and two at SMU -- he threw for 11,660 yards and 87 touchdowns. According to DraftWire's Luke Easterling, Buechele is considered one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. Being top 10, however, doesn't necessarily suggest that Buechele will be drafted high or low -- or at all. A strong performance today can silence critics and do wonders for Buechele's draft stock.

Brandon Stephens (Rob Graham)

Continued transformation for Stephens It's still impressive to think that 2 1/2 years ago, Brandon Stephens was a college running back. Today, he looks to impress scouts as a NFL-caliber cornerback. Stephens arrived on the SMU campus in August 2019 after transferring from UCLA. He came to SMU as a running back but was moved to cornerback with orders from head coach Sonny Dykes and then-defensive backs coach Kevin Curtis. The result: Stephens started all 23 games played and recorded 92 total tackles (74 solo) and 22 pass breakups. As a senior, he had 43 tackles (36 solo), an interception and a team-high 10 pass breakups. Stephens was invited to the Stephens was invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He also won over the team by being named the player in 2020 to wear the coveted No. 23 in honor of SMU legend Jerry LeVias.

Pono Davis (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

Old faces return to campus Defensive tackles Pono Davis and Zach Abercrumbia are among a few players from SMU's 2019 team scheduled to participate today who didn't get to compete in a pro day last year because of COVID-19. Both Davis and Abercrumbia were standouts on SMU's defensive line, which helped account for 51 sacks during the 2019 season. Davis played three seasons for SMU and started 35 of 38 games, finishing his senior year with 30 tackles (four for loss) and two sacks. Abercrumbia finished the 2019 season with 35 tackles (3.5 for loss), two pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. He played one season at SMU after spending four years at Rice, where he was an all-Conference USA player. Other former SMU players expected to participate are running back Ke'Mon Freeman, wide receiver Myron Gailliard and tight end Ryan Becker. Freeman rushed for 2,050 yards and 26 yards in four seasons. Gailliard had 26 catches for 250 yards and a touchdown in 2019. Used primarily as a blocking tight end, Becker played in 49 games for SMU. He's seen time in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals. Becker was released at the end of last August.

Chris Naggar (Rob Graham)

One-season turnaround for Naggar If you look at what kicking specialist Chris Naggar did during the 2020 season, you might be surprised that 2020 was the only year he has college statistics as a placekicker. The reigning AAC Special Teams Player of the Year transferred from Texas last season, but he never attempted a game field goal in four years with the Longhorns. He punted 25 times as a junior (10 inside the 20-yard line and three going 50-plus yards), and he also attempted three kickoffs (two for touchbacks), but he never attempted a field goal. In one graduate transfer year at SMU, Naggar made 17 of 21 field goals and just missed an SMU single-season record by one make. Naggar made game-winning field goals against both Memphis and Tulane. He also finished the year a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. To go from barely being used through most of a college career to a being viewed as a potential steal in the NFL Draft could make for an outstanding story for Naggar, a Hula Bowl and an NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invite.

Kylen Granson (right) celebrating with Myron Gailliard (Rob Graham)