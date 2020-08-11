The #WeWantToPlay movement is strong among college football players nationwide, and several SMU players have joined the social media movement in voicing their opinions.

With the Big Ten canceling its football season Monday due to COVID-19, and with other Power 5 conferences still on the clock with a final decision, the idea of no college football in 2020 grows daily.

What seemed to be heightened by a social media post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a tweet with tens of thousands of likes and retweets that suggested a possible players union has trickled down into a simple message among college football athletes nationwide.

All they want is to play football this season.

"#WeWantToPlay because we have full trust in our players, coaching staff and the plans implemented to keep us safe against COVID-19," SMU quarterback Shane Buechele tweeted Monday. #WeWantToPlay because we are committed to holding each other accountable on and off the field during this time."