SMU players, Dykes supporting growing #WeWantToPlay movement
Several members of the SMU football team have voiced their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020.
The #WeWantToPlay movement is strong among college football players nationwide, and several SMU players have joined the social media movement in voicing their opinions.
With the Big Ten canceling its football season Monday due to COVID-19, and with other Power 5 conferences still on the clock with a final decision, the idea of no college football in 2020 grows daily.
What seemed to be heightened by a social media post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, a tweet with tens of thousands of likes and retweets that suggested a possible players union has trickled down into a simple message among college football athletes nationwide.
All they want is to play football this season.
"#WeWantToPlay because we have full trust in our players, coaching staff and the plans implemented to keep us safe against COVID-19," SMU quarterback Shane Buechele tweeted Monday. #WeWantToPlay because we are committed to holding each other accountable on and off the field during this time."
#WeWantToPlay because we have full trust in our players, coaching staff and the plans implemented to keep us safe against COVID-19. #WeWantToPlay because we are committed to holding each other accountable on and off the field during this time. #WeWantToPlay so #LetUsPlay pic.twitter.com/N4YZDgfPwF— Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) August 10, 2020
Additional SMU players chiming in on social media included defensive end Turner Coxe, linebacker Richard McBride and offensive linemen Alan Ali and Hayden Howerton -- all with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Head coach Sonny Dykes and the majority of the SMU coaching staff also either commented via social media or retweeted their players' thoughts.
"As a coach, your ultimate responsibility is to protect the overall well-being of your guys," Dykes tweeted. "I believe in the plan we've established at SMU, the information behind it and the resources fueling it. We stand 100% with our players and admire their response to adversity."
SMU is scheduled to open its 2020 season against Texas State on Sept. 5. The date was once pushed up a week to Aug. 29 but then on Monday rescheduled again to Sept. 5. The game will take place at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.