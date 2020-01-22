SMU on tonight's rematch with East Carolina: 'Can't wait'
The Mustangs have waited 11 days for a rematch with ECU, and this time, they'll be ready for the Pirates at Moody Coliseum.
Following Saturday's victory over Temple, SMU basketball players Tyson Jolly and Kendric Davis were asked about playing East Carolina.
Before the question was even finished, both had something to say about Wednesday's rematch.
"Can't wait," Jolly said.
"I don't know how they're going to feel," Davis said, "but I know we're ready."
