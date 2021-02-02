A shooting mini-slump from SMU's leading scorer through the last three games is of no concern to the rest of the Mustangs.

Kendric Davis leads SMU in scoring and assists, but he's had a three-game span where he's made only 9 of 39 from the floor. (Rob Graham)

Two weeks ago, Kendric Davis led the American Athletic Conference in both scoring and assists. A 19.3 points-per-game and 7.8 assists-per-game average had many talking about SMU's point guard as a potential AAC Player of the Year candidate. Last Tuesday at Memphis, Davis had eight points on 4-of-14 shooting in a road loss. Two days later, in a rematch with Memphis, he had six points and made only 2 of 13 shots. The Mustangs, however, won that game at Moody Coliseum. Sunday on the road, SMU as a whole couldn't find offensive consistency against the NCAA's best-statistical defensive team in Houston and fell, 70-48, at the Fertitta Center. SMU made only 15 of 47 shots -- 32% -- and Davis had 11 points in the loss. Those 11 points, however, came on 3-of-12 shooting. Davis' face near the end of Sunday's game told a story. For the first time in his career at SMU, Davis is in the middle of a recognizable shooting slump. In his last three games, he's made nine shots. Nine out of 39. But with that, there's still minimal panic throughout the entire SMU roster. For good reason.

Davis had six points against Memphis last Thursday, but he also had eight assists and four rebounds. (Rob Graham)

Ask any of the Mustangs, and they'll say the same thing: No player at any sport is expected to play perfectly every game. "Michael Jordan didn't do it, so I wouldn't expect him to do it," SMU forward Feron Hunt said of Davis. "He'll bounce back and start hitting shots." The attitude is basic yet comfortable: It's a slump, and Davis will find his way out of it. The Mustangs are expecting shots to fall in upcoming games, which will result in much-needed big-game performances in a very important month of conference basketball. Talk to the SMU coaches, and they'll all revert back to Davis' competitive nature. He's the Mustangs' 5-11 pitbull of a point guard, a player who takes losses the hardest and a player who doesn't mind putting all burdens on his shoulders. Davis sent a direct message to the college basketball world the first game of the 2020-21 season. In an easy win over Sam Houston State, he dropped a career-high 33 points and made 11 of 15 shots. Since then, Davis has earned a level of respect to where even two of the AAC's best coaches like Houston's Kelvin Sampson and Memphis' Penny Hardaway have had to make defensive adjustments entering the game. They and other coaches understand that if you don't contain Davis, it could be a long night against SMU. And that goes beyond scoring. In last Thursday's win against Memphis, he only had six points but also finished with eight assists and four rebounds. "Him being out there on the floor, he's still a threat," SMU assistant coach Yaphett King said. "What he poses to the other teams in terms of trying to guard him and how they have to shift their game plan to him is why other guys grab opportunities."

Davis (left) awaiting his name in the starting lineup. (Rob Graham)