{{ timeAgo('2020-03-01 08:00:00 -0600') }} basketball

SMU on beating Wichita State: 'It will take everything we have'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

In order for the Mustangs to beat Wichita State, they will need to play one of its best games of the year -- on both ends of the floor.

Feron Hunt (1), Isiaha Mike (15) and SMU lost twice to Wichita State last season, including an 85-83 decision in Wichita, Kansas.
Feron Hunt (1), Isiaha Mike (15) and SMU lost twice to Wichita State last season, including an 85-83 decision in Wichita, Kansas. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

The SMU men's basketball team will take to Moody Coliseum for the final time in regular-season play this season today. An anticipated matchup against Wichita State awaits.

And everyone in the SMU locker room is aware of how important a win is. They're also aware of exactly how good Wichita State can be when functioning on all cylinders.

{{ article.author_name }}