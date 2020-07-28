Remington Strickland already was a big guy entering the offseason. He was 6-4 and 294 pounds entering the summer.

A few weeks later, the Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive lineman and TAPPS all-state athlete, also an SMU target, has dropped weight. On the scale, he's almost 10 pounds lighter -- but he's also now even more of a specimen at first glance.

"Shredded" could be used as the operative word.