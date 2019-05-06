2021 Flower Mound product Garrett Nussmeier picked up an offer Wednesday. Nussmeier already holds offers from several power programs, including Georgia Tech and LSU.

His father is the Cowboys' tight end coach, Doug Nussmeier. The elder Nussmeier played quarterback at Idaho before making professional squads in the CFL and NFL. He was the offensive coordinator at Michigan, Alabama and Florida before taking the job with the Cowboys.

SMU also offered 2022 Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers. While he's still young, he's got an impressive list of offers that includes Ohio State, Michigan and Arkansas.



