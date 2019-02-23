Tyler is a May graduate and just completed his first season at Iowa Western.

In a bid to add more depth along the offensive line, SMU offered unranked Iowa Western T Willie Tyler Friday.

Like JUCO transfer Cobe Bryant, Tyler has impressive size, standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 315 pounds. Size is something SMU coach Sonny Dykes has emphasized in recruiting, and Tyler surely fits that mold.

He also holds offers from Louisiana Tech and West Virginia. Though he doesn't hold an offer from Texas, Tyler has already visited the school.

SMU has turned to JUCO lineman to fill needs throughout Sonny Dykes' tenure. First, it recruited Levon Livingston, Beau Morris and Nick Dennis out of JUCO last season. This year, it took on Bryant out of Riverside CC in California.

The team lost tackles Larry Hughes and Chad Pursley to graduation following the 2018 season.