SMU offers JUCO DB Justin Ford
Facing a lack of depth in its secondary, SMU has once again turned to the JUCO ranks.
On Wednesday the team offered cornerback Justin Ford out of Golden West College in California. Ford had been committed to Kansas, but recently reopened his recruitment. He will be eligible to play next season.
Ford's other offers include Boise State, UNLV, UMass and Liberty.
He will have two years remaining.
The offer comes after SMU lost several players in its secondary. Safety Elijah McQueen had to retire due to health issues and Mikial Onu has announced that he will seek a transfer. In addition, Robert Hayes, Kevin Johnson and Eric Sutton have all missed time this spring due to injury.