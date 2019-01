On Monday, the coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 3-star 2020 Louisiana cornerback Jamie Vance . Vance hails from New Orleans' Edna Karr High School.

The SMU Mustangs continue to make inroads recruiting in Louisiana.

Vance holds offers from several power five programs; among them Arkansas, Virginia and Mississippi State. Tulane and UTSA have also offered him.

SMU's 2019 class boasts two players from Louisiana in Donald Clay and Elijah Chatman.