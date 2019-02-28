Ticker
football

SMU offers 2020 ATH Jacarrion Green

Uslkrzthdnll1webzb7s
Rivals.com
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

SMU offered 2020 product Jacarrion Green Tuesday, becoming the fourth school to do so.

Green, from Marshall, TX, is listed as a dual-threat quarterback but stated that SMU offered him as an ATH.

WR coach Dave Gru was the coach who offered him.

Green stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds, making receiver or quarterback a possibility. He's got good speed to go along with his big frame.


