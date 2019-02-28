SMU offers 2020 ATH Jacarrion Green
SMU offered 2020 product Jacarrion Green Tuesday, becoming the fourth school to do so.
Green, from Marshall, TX, is listed as a dual-threat quarterback but stated that SMU offered him as an ATH.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from SMU as an ATH. Thanks to the staff for believing in me. I’ve got more work to be done. #Pony Up! @JGriedl @smgru18 @iamsxee pic.twitter.com/O0NrE9cfCP— Jacarrion Green (@jacarrion_1k) February 27, 2019
WR coach Dave Gru was the coach who offered him.
Green stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 170 pounds, making receiver or quarterback a possibility. He's got good speed to go along with his big frame.