{{ timeAgo('2020-04-24 14:51:55 -0500') }}

SMU offer holds weight for Denton Guyer LB Jordan Eubanks

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Denton (Texas) Guyer linebacker Jordan Eubanks has multiple Power 5 offers, but his recent offer from SMU is not one he's overlooking.

Denton (Texas) Guyer linebacker Jordan Eubanks quietly has put together a recruiting resume that has attracted schools from all five Power 5 conferences. At 6-3 and 210 pounds, he's a stretch defender who is just as comfortable playing in the secondary at safety as he is in the box at linebacker.

Eubanks has 15 offers, and while his latest offer isn't from a Power 5 school, it is from a school that gets the same type of respect.

SMU offered the Guyer standout, and it's an offer he said holds weight.

