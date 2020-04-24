Denton (Texas) Guyer linebacker Jordan Eubanks quietly has put together a recruiting resume that has attracted schools from all five Power 5 conferences. At 6-3 and 210 pounds, he's a stretch defender who is just as comfortable playing in the secondary at safety as he is in the box at linebacker.

Eubanks has 15 offers, and while his latest offer isn't from a Power 5 school, it is from a school that gets the same type of respect.

SMU offered the Guyer standout, and it's an offer he said holds weight.