DENTON, Texas -- The start of Saturday's SMU-North Texas matchup was almost identical to last year's game. SMU would score first, then score again, then a third time to leave North Texas in a hole in 2019.

It was rinse and repeat for the Mustangs on Saturday -- and more.

SMU used a fast start to take the wind out of North Texas' sails and leave Apogee Stadium with a 65-35 victory in front of a socially distanced crowd of 8,464. In the 40th meeting between the two teams, SMU claimed its fifth win in the last six games.

In a sentence, SMU's offense was dominant. The Mustangs (2-0) tallied 381 total yards by halftime. They finished with 710 total yards for the game.

Running back Ulysses Bentley IV had a career night -- one where the Mean Green (1-1) will have nightmares about. The redshirt freshman finished with 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns, the last of those coming on an 84-yard scamper where he outraced North Texas defenders with 12:12 in the fourth quarter.

Shane Buechele had another monster -- although somewhat quiet -- game, finishing with 344 yards and four touchdowns. He connected with nine different receivers, but it was Reggie Roberson Jr. and Rashee Rice who contributed most. Roberson had nine grabs for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Rice caught five balls for 102 yards.

While its offense shined, SMU's defense made plays early, and its special teams kept North Texas deep in its own territory. The Mustangs had two takeaways, which led to 10 points. In the final two minutes of the game, SMU's defense also held North Texas on a goal-line stand.

SMU next will prepare for a Sept. 26 game against Stephen F. Austin. It will be the Mustangs' first home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.