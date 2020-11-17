Consistency has been a bitter pill to swallow for this year's SMU football team. It's played phenomenal football in a quarter and maybe even a half, but it's yet to play a full 60-minute game.

Take last Saturday's loss to Tulsa. The first 30 minutes may have been the Mustangs' best of the year. But the second half was a nightmare, as the Mustangs were held scoreless in the third and fourth quarters and ultimately squandered a 24-7 lead to fall, 28-24, to the Golden Hurricane.

It's a lesson learned -- a poorly timed one, but a lesson learned nonetheless.