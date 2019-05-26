SMU has added another Big 10 team to its future football schedule.

On Friday, it was announced that the Mustangs will travel to Maryland in 2022 to face the Terrapins. It appears to be a one-game series, meaning Maryland will not make the return trip to Dallas.

Outside of the 2019 game against TCU, SMU's matchup against Maryland will be it's only game against a power five opponent over the four seasons. However, SMU still has to add one opponent in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The Mustangs' series against the Horned Frogs has yet to be renewed past 2020.

Maryland is in the midst of recovering from a scandal that saw former head coach DJ Durkin ousted from the program. Over the offseason, former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley was named the new head coach.

The program has not had a winning season since 2014, the second-straight season that it posted a 7-6 record. Those two winning seasons were the Terrapins only ones since 2010.

SMU and Maryland have faced off twice before, with the Terrapins taking both games. Those games took place in 1961 and 1962.