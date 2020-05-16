SMU makes top list for Rivals250 WR, 4-star talent Ketron Jackson
SMU was the only Group of 5 school to make the top list for four-star Ketron Jackson, one of the top wide receivers in Texas.
SMU's recruiting boom has been noticeable to all recruits -- whether they're a five-star prospect or someone with no stars. The movement has caught the attention of everyone.
Royse City, Texas, wide receiver Ketron Jackson added an SMU offer to his long list of schools last Monday, and on Saturday, the four-star receiver let everyone know that SMU was a program on his mind, as well. Jackson included SMU in a top 14 list announced on social media, as the Mustangs joined Power 5 programs LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Auburn, Colorado, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon State and Illinois.
"I'm from Dallas, so it's all about the home city," Jackson told The HillTopics after adding the SMU offer last week. "It wouldn't be any better to get to play for your home team. It'd be great to rep your city."
Thanks to the man above 🖤... @ogunotres pic.twitter.com/hYhpn7pBkJ— 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) May 16, 2020
At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Jackson is a national top-50 wide receiver and a Rivals250 player nationally. He moved up 54 spots to No. 172 in the latest national rankings.
Recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns for Royse City, and he earned all-District 8-5A Division II first-team honors. Catching passes from fellow four-star Preston Stone is something that intrigues him.
"I've played with him before, so we're familiar with each other," Jackson said of Stone.
"It's always good when you have a quarterback like that who can come in. He's going to be a great fit."
Jackson, who also has been in contact with safeties coach Trey Haverty, said he doesn't have a set commitment date as of yet, but he will focus on these 14 schools.