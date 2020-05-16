SMU's recruiting boom has been noticeable to all recruits -- whether they're a five-star prospect or someone with no stars. The movement has caught the attention of everyone.

Royse City, Texas, wide receiver Ketron Jackson added an SMU offer to his long list of schools last Monday, and on Saturday, the four-star receiver let everyone know that SMU was a program on his mind, as well. Jackson included SMU in a top 14 list announced on social media, as the Mustangs joined Power 5 programs LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Baylor, Ole Miss, TCU, Auburn, Colorado, Arkansas, Nebraska, Oregon State and Illinois.

"I'm from Dallas, so it's all about the home city," Jackson told The HillTopics after adding the SMU offer last week. "It wouldn't be any better to get to play for your home team. It'd be great to rep your city."