National top-50 wide receiver Ketron Jackson has 22 offers. Contrary to popular belief, no offer is above the other.

While that may sound like hyperbole for a player with a high-profile offer list that has representation from all five Power 5 conferences, Jackson will be the first to say that there isn't an offer that tops another.

Those words are what SMU wanted to hear, and it's that thought process that makes the Mustangs a player to watch in the upcoming weeks. SMU offered the speedy Jackson on Monday, and the 6-1, 190-pound, four-star Royse City product opened up about the Mustangs.