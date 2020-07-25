SMU joined Power 5 schools Arkansas and Purdue in the top eight. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and American Athletic Conference schools UCF and Houston also made the cut.

For months, SMU has caught the attention of Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive lineman Remington Strickland . Saturday evening, the three-star talent and nationally ranked top-50 offensive guard included the Mustangs among his top eight schools.

"The recruiting process has been such a blessing in my life," Strickland tweeted, "and I'm thankful for every second of it."

A 6-4, 294-pound lineman who can play anywhere on the line, Strickland is a TAPPS all-state athlete and three-time all-district player who has 25 reported offers. He was offered by SMU on Oct. 30 and last visited the campus for SMU's regular-season finale against Tulane on Nov. 30.

Strickland is being recruited to SMU by both assistant head coach Chris Brasfield and co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker.