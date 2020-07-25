 SMU makes top 8 for Fort Bend Christian OL Remington Strickland
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The Mustangs share top-eight honors with two Power 5 schools and two other AAC schools for a nationally ranked top-50 guard.

For months, SMU has caught the attention of Fort Bend Christian Academy offensive lineman Remington Strickland. Saturday evening, the three-star talent and nationally ranked top-50 offensive guard included the Mustangs among his top eight schools.

SMU joined Power 5 schools Arkansas and Purdue in the top eight. Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and American Athletic Conference schools UCF and Houston also made the cut.

"The recruiting process has been such a blessing in my life," Strickland tweeted, "and I'm thankful for every second of it."

A 6-4, 294-pound lineman who can play anywhere on the line, Strickland is a TAPPS all-state athlete and three-time all-district player who has 25 reported offers. He was offered by SMU on Oct. 30 and last visited the campus for SMU's regular-season finale against Tulane on Nov. 30.

Strickland is being recruited to SMU by both assistant head coach Chris Brasfield and co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker.

