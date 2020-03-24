Tuesday evening, the four-star wide receiver announced via social media his top six schools. SMU was included in the half-dozen. The others were Texas, LSU, USC, Florida and Oklahoma State.

Dallas Skyline wide receiver Quaydarius Davis has long been an SMU target. Once committed to SMU -- and then committed to Texas in a different span -- Davis, a Rivals100 standout, has taken the recruiting process slow for the past few months.

Back in November, Davis announced a top 10, which also had SMU included. Alabama, Texas A&M, Utah, Minnesota and Kansas are no longer in the mix. USC, which wasn't in the original 10, found a home.

Davis has made multiple trips to SMU and has a very good relationship with several members of the coaching staff. Among them are running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and wide receivers coach David Gru, as well as head coach Sonny Dykes.

Davis is a 6-0, 198-pound receiver coming off a junior year where he caught 36 passes for 515 yards and four touchdowns. He most recently decommitted from Texas in November after committing to the Longhorns in June.

Davis committed to SMU in October 2018 during his sophomore season. He was committed for a few weeks, however, as he reopened his process on Dec. 1, 2018.

Davis is ranked the nation's No. 4 wide receiver and No. 21 player overall in the latest Rivals100. He is ranked the No. 4 player in the state of Texas.