The Mustangs joined Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Iowa State on the list.

As he continues to weigh a list nearing 15 offers, Taylor on Monday decided to go a step further with recruiting and focus on his top schools. SMU made the cut as the four-star point guard announced his top five Monday evening.

Rivals150 guard Wade Taylor is making sure to take his time with his recruiting process. The Lancaster, Texas, product said that he only wants to make one decision regarding a verbal commitment -- and he wants that decision to stick.

Taylor said all five schools are similar in one particular way.

"The great opportunities," Taylor said. "The great opportunities that they provide at their schools and, most importantly, the relationships I've built."

Taylor has held an SMU offer for two years, and he's been in constant contact with the SMU coaching staff. Associate head coach KT Turner has been his primary contact.

"The coaching staff is one of a kind," Taylor said of SMU to The HillTopics back in June. "It's close to my city where I grew up in, and getting an education from SMU can set you up for life."

A 6-1, 180-pound guard, Taylor averaged 15.7 points for Lancaster as a junior. He helped lead the Tigers to a 36-1 record and a trip to the UIL Class 5A state semifinals last season. The state tournament was postponed, then canceled, because of COVID-19.

Ranked a national top-20 point guard in the 2021 class, Taylor is ranked the No. 111 player overall by Rivals.com.