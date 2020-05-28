SMU makes top 10 for national top-25 DT Byron Murphy
SMU made the top list of schools for DeSoto three-star defensive tackle Byron Murphy.
The list of defensive tackles in the 2021 class offered by SMU isn't a long one. DeSoto three-star Byron Murphy is on that short list.
Thursday afternoon, Murphy publicly announced his top 10 schools. SMU made the list, along with Power 5 programs Baylor, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Colorado and Iowa State. American Athletic Conference foes Houston and Memphis also made the cut.
A first-team all-state defensive lineman, Murphy was recruited to SMU by defensive line coach Randall Joyner.
"It's the relationship I have with Coach Joyner and the rest of the staff," Murphy told The HillTopics.
At 6-1 and 295 pounds, Murphy is a bully in the trenches, someone who recorded 98 tackles (12 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. Of his 98 tackles, 53 were solo.
His play has pushed him into the national top 25 among 2021 defensive tackles. In addition to being ranked the nation's No. 24 defensive tackle and the No. 64 player out of the state of Texas, he's also a player with 19 offers.
Earlier this month, Murphy spoke to The HillTopics about what stood out with SMU. He mentioned that while the university checks a lot of boxes on and off the football field, it also holds a special place with him as the hometown school.
"I think SMU is great. I love the culture of putting on for the city," Murphy told The HillTopics.
Murphy doesn't have a set date for a verbal commitment, but SMU would love to add him to a 2021 class that currently is 11 members strong. Of those 11, eight have committed this month.