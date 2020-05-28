The list of defensive tackles in the 2021 class offered by SMU isn't a long one. DeSoto three-star Byron Murphy is on that short list.

Thursday afternoon, Murphy publicly announced his top 10 schools. SMU made the list, along with Power 5 programs Baylor, Georgia, Illinois, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Colorado and Iowa State. American Athletic Conference foes Houston and Memphis also made the cut.

A first-team all-state defensive lineman, Murphy was recruited to SMU by defensive line coach Randall Joyner.

"It's the relationship I have with Coach Joyner and the rest of the staff," Murphy told The HillTopics.

At 6-1 and 295 pounds, Murphy is a bully in the trenches, someone who recorded 98 tackles (12 for a loss) and 5.5 sacks. Of his 98 tackles, 53 were solo.