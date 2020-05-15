SMU makes top 10 for Denton Braswell 3-star ATH Cam Smith
SMU remains in the running for Denton Braswell's Cam Smith, one of the most versatile 2021 athletes in the state of Texas.
Regarding several athletes out of the Lone Star State, SMU has found itself in recruiting battles against Power 5 programs. Friday afternoon, SMU once again was a school in the running and competing against Power 5s for one of the state's most versatile players.
Denton (Texas) Braswell three-star athlete Cam Smith announced his top 10 schools, and SMU made the cut. The Mustangs joined Power 5 programs Kansas State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, as well as Tulsa, Boise State, Connecticut, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe on Smith's list.
Smith is a 6-2, 170-pound athlete who has made noise as both a wide receiver and cornerback. He was a first-team all-district selection at both positions last season for Braswell.
Because of his size, and because the Mustangs already have two wide receivers and two all-purpose backs committed, it wouldn't be surprising if Smith ends up on the defensive side of the ball if he ultimately chooses SMU. He told The HillTopics that he's been on campus "probably about 10 times," and the idea of playing close to home is something that intrigues him.
"The SMU offer really makes me feel like home not only because it's about 30 minutes from my house, but because the people there are welcoming and supportive." Smith told The HillTopics back in February.
Offensively, Smith finished the 2019 season with 76 catches for 1,259 yards and 15 touchdowns. Defensively, he played on an island and used recovery speed and length to be disruptive in one-on-one setups.