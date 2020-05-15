Regarding several athletes out of the Lone Star State, SMU has found itself in recruiting battles against Power 5 programs. Friday afternoon, SMU once again was a school in the running and competing against Power 5s for one of the state's most versatile players.

Denton (Texas) Braswell three-star athlete Cam Smith announced his top 10 schools, and SMU made the cut. The Mustangs joined Power 5 programs Kansas State, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt, as well as Tulsa, Boise State, Connecticut, Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe on Smith's list.

Smith is a 6-2, 170-pound athlete who has made noise as both a wide receiver and cornerback. He was a first-team all-district selection at both positions last season for Braswell.