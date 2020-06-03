SMU survived the first round of cuts in May. It survived the second round of cuts Wednesday, as well. SMU made Jackson's top seven, along with Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Arkansas, Colorado and Oregon State.

Last month, Rivals250 wide receiver Ketron Jackson chopped his list of 20-plus schools to a top 14. Wednesday afternoon, the four-star Royse City, Texas, prospect cut that list of 14 in half.

SMU was the only Group of 5 school to make Jackson's original top 14. It says something about the Mustangs and what they bring to the table for Jackson to keep them alive as he made another cut.

SMU made the cut Wednesday, and original top-14 schools like LSU, Baylor, Auburn and Alabama didn't.

"I'm from Dallas, so it's all about the home city," Jackson told The HillTopics earlier this spring. "It wouldn't be any better to get to play for your home team. It'd be great to rep your city."

A 6-1, 190-pound receiver, Jackson is being recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples. He's also been in touch with safeties coach Trey Haverty and wide receivers coach David Gru.

A player of Jackson's caliber will garner the attention of an entire coaching staff. His junior year at Royse City featured 61 catches for 889 yards and six touchdowns, as well as all-District 8-5A Division II first-team accolades.