SMU looking to ring in the new year with an AAC-opening win
SMU basketball wants to start 2020 off right with a victory over South Florida on New Year's Day.
The new year gets started Wednesday, as does American Athletic Conference play for the SMU Mustangs. The last thing they want to do is open 2020 with a bad taste in their mouths.
Conference play officially kicked off Monday, as No. 9 Memphis beat Tulane, 84-73. Wednesday will be SMU's turn to open against the AAC, as the Mustangs host a South Florida team that held off Florida Athlantic for a 60-58 win Sunday.
Additionally, Wednesday will be the first of multiple tests for SMU, as the AAC features Memphis, No. 24 Wichita State and a 10-win Houston team that's won four in a row and eight of its last nine. And that doesn't include UCF (9-3), Temple (8-3) and a Cincinnati team that was picked third in the AAC preseason poll.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news