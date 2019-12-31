The new year gets started Wednesday, as does American Athletic Conference play for the SMU Mustangs. The last thing they want to do is open 2020 with a bad taste in their mouths.

Conference play officially kicked off Monday, as No. 9 Memphis beat Tulane, 84-73. Wednesday will be SMU's turn to open against the AAC, as the Mustangs host a South Florida team that held off Florida Athlantic for a 60-58 win Sunday.

Additionally, Wednesday will be the first of multiple tests for SMU, as the AAC features Memphis, No. 24 Wichita State and a 10-win Houston team that's won four in a row and eight of its last nine. And that doesn't include UCF (9-3), Temple (8-3) and a Cincinnati team that was picked third in the AAC preseason poll.