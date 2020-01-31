SMU looking to keep longstanding streak alive against Tulane
It's been a long time since SMU's lost to Tulane at Moody Coliseum -- longer than all of the players have been alive.
Cincinnati did its part in maintaining a streak against SMU on Tuesday. The Mustangs hadn't won in Cincinnati in eight tries -- now nine after the 65-43 loss.
On Saturday, SMU looks to uphold a streak of its own. Tulane comes into town, and Moody Coliseum hasn't been a kind place for the Green Wave in a long time.
Exactly how long? Put it this way: None of the SMU players were born when Tulane left University Park with a win.
