Cincinnati did its part in maintaining a streak against SMU on Tuesday. The Mustangs hadn't won in Cincinnati in eight tries -- now nine after the 65-43 loss.

On Saturday, SMU looks to uphold a streak of its own. Tulane comes into town, and Moody Coliseum hasn't been a kind place for the Green Wave in a long time.

Exactly how long? Put it this way: None of the SMU players were born when Tulane left University Park with a win.