basketball

SMU looking to keep longstanding streak alive against Tulane

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

It's been a long time since SMU's lost to Tulane at Moody Coliseum -- longer than all of the players have been alive.

Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs are looking to avoid their first loss to Tulane at Moody Coliseum since 1991.
Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs are looking to avoid their first loss to Tulane at Moody Coliseum since 1991. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati did its part in maintaining a streak against SMU on Tuesday. The Mustangs hadn't won in Cincinnati in eight tries -- now nine after the 65-43 loss.

On Saturday, SMU looks to uphold a streak of its own. Tulane comes into town, and Moody Coliseum hasn't been a kind place for the Green Wave in a long time.

Exactly how long? Put it this way: None of the SMU players were born when Tulane left University Park with a win.

