{{ timeAgo('2020-02-25 08:07:22 -0600') }} basketball

SMU looking to bounce back with home game vs. Memphis

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The Mustangs will play their final two home games of the regular season this week. They have Memphis tonight and Wichita State on Sunday.

Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs beat Memphis, 74-70, on the road on Jan. 25.
Kendric Davis and the SMU Mustangs beat Memphis, 74-70, on the road on Jan. 25.

"A rough week." That's how SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich loosely defined back-to-back road losses to Tulane and Tulsa.

After a week where they managed to snag close victories at home against Connecticut and nationally ranked Houston, the Mustangs dropped a bad road loss to last-place Tulane and then a 22-point rout at Tulsa. Last week was frustrating in that one of the worst weeks of the season came immediately after arguably the team's best week of the season.

The good news is that the Mustangs are back home at Moody Coliseum tonight for American Athletic Conference play. SMU will play their final two home games of the year this week.

