"A rough week." That's how SMU men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich loosely defined back-to-back road losses to Tulane and Tulsa.

After a week where they managed to snag close victories at home against Connecticut and nationally ranked Houston, the Mustangs dropped a bad road loss to last-place Tulane and then a 22-point rout at Tulsa. Last week was frustrating in that one of the worst weeks of the season came immediately after arguably the team's best week of the season.

The good news is that the Mustangs are back home at Moody Coliseum tonight for American Athletic Conference play. SMU will play their final two home games of the year this week.