{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 10:01:03 -0600') }} basketball

SMU looking for more offensive production from returning leading scorer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com.

Ethan Chargois entered the season as SMU's returning leading scorer. He has had his struggles offensively, but is there concern with the Mustangs?

Ethan Chargois, who entered as SMU's returning leading scorer, is on an offensive slump through the first third of the season.
Ethan Chargois, who entered as SMU's returning leading scorer, is on an offensive slump through the first third of the season. (Rob Graham)

In playing eight of SMU's 10 games this season, Ethan Chargois is averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. The junior forward averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

It's still very early in the season to declare why Chargois' numbers are down. It could be because he was called to do more last year. With a full roster now in play, personal statistics don't have to be as gaudy as long as he's still a primary contributor.

But since his return from a calf injury suffered last month, Chargois' offensive production has been spotty. He's played in two games since returning to the lineup, and he's only shooting 21% from the field and has missed on all six of his 3-point attempts.

