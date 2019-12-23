In playing eight of SMU's 10 games this season, Ethan Chargois is averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. The junior forward averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

It's still very early in the season to declare why Chargois' numbers are down. It could be because he was called to do more last year. With a full roster now in play, personal statistics don't have to be as gaudy as long as he's still a primary contributor.

But since his return from a calf injury suffered last month, Chargois' offensive production has been spotty. He's played in two games since returning to the lineup, and he's only shooting 21% from the field and has missed on all six of his 3-point attempts.