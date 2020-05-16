SMU LB Richard Moore granted 6th year of eligibility
SMU received big news it was looking for, as linebacker Richard Moore officially was granted a sixth year of eligibility.
SMU is expected to be at full strength at linebacker for the 2020 season. Saturday afternoon, one of the team's longtime leaders announced that he's ready to go -- and cleared to play.
Richard Moore announced via social media that he has been approved for a sixth year of eligibility. The Cedar Hill prospect, also a one-time Texas A&M linebacker, missed the majority of the 2019 season with a torn ACL.
SMU applied for a sixth year a while back and expected to receive good news. On Saturday, Moore gave the Mustangs fans the good news.
"Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time," Moore tweeted. "The return is here. #PonyUpDallas"
Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time! The return is here #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/nfIURbFNWm— richard moore (@xRichManex) May 16, 2020
A 6-0, 226-pound linebacker, Moore played in the first three games of the 2019 season and had 15 tackles, two quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a half sack. As a junior, he started all 12 games and finished with 92 tackles (13.5 for loss) and five quarterback hurries, en route to being named an all-American Athletic Conference honorable mention selection.
Moore's return means SMU will be loaded at linebacker for the upcoming season. Richard McBryde was the leading tackler last season in Moore's absence. Delano Robinson was a silent leader of the defense. Trevor Denbow, who started at safety in 2019, is expected to see time at linebacker, as well.