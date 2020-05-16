SMU is expected to be at full strength at linebacker for the 2020 season. Saturday afternoon, one of the team's longtime leaders announced that he's ready to go -- and cleared to play.

Richard Moore announced via social media that he has been approved for a sixth year of eligibility. The Cedar Hill prospect, also a one-time Texas A&M linebacker, missed the majority of the 2019 season with a torn ACL.

SMU applied for a sixth year a while back and expected to receive good news. On Saturday, Moore gave the Mustangs fans the good news.

"Glad I have the opportunity to wear the red and blue one more time," Moore tweeted. "The return is here. #PonyUpDallas"