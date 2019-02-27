Ticker
SMU lands two PWOs from Los Angeles

A pair of teammates announced that they would be furthering their football careers at SMU.

Will Goldberg and Garnett March, both of Los Angeles' Harvard-Westlake, made the announcement Sunday.

March played both DE and OLB at Harvard-Westlake. He stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 225 pounds. His Hudl highlights can be found here.

Goldberg is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound OLB. He was a captain during his senior season at Harvard-Westlake. His highlight film can be found here as well.

