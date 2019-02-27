SMU lands two PWOs from Los Angeles
A pair of teammates announced that they would be furthering their football careers at SMU.
Will Goldberg and Garnett March, both of Los Angeles' Harvard-Westlake, made the announcement Sunday.
So excited to finally Commit. I want to thank @hwfootball, @hwathletics, and all my teammates for helping me the past 4 years. I’m also very excited to get started with @Coach_Creech and @SMU_Football.The next four years will be a blast! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/pvmXPp1BGl— Garnett March (@MarchGarnett) February 25, 2019
I'm so excited to finally announce I'll be headed to SMU to further my academic and athletic career!! Can't thank my coaches, teammates, and most importantly my family for helping me through this journey. I can't wait to be a mustang. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/Dm7vyh6P1H— Will Goldberg (@will_goldberg) February 26, 2019